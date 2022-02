Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'

American rapper, who recently received flak for his attack on Pete Davidson, claimed he will eventually get back together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper, in his Valentine's Day post, confessed he "does not have beef" with Kim Kardashian, and instead he has "faith" they will end up together again.

Uploading a stunning photo of Kim wearing a silver coat, he penned: "I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE."



"I'M NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL."

Kanye wen on to pen: "I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILY MAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD.

"I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS.

"THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

The rapper, in a separate post, also shared some of his fans' reactions to his fight for Kim and family, saying: "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE.



Kanye West, who has apparently ended his romantic journey with Julia Fox, urged his followers to "say Kimye forever".