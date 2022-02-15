 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian is done being a pawn to Kanye West's social media drama.

After the rapper leaked private chats with the estranged wife, Kim allegedly sent him another text complaining why is he sharing her text messages on his Instagram.

"Why can't you keep our conversations private???" an irritated Kim asks Kanye.

"Cause I got a text message from my favourite person in the world. I'm your number one fan. Why wouldn't I tell anyone!!!!" replies Kanye in an attempt to win Kim over once again.

The posts have ever since been deleted by the rapper. 

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb 2021. The father-of-four on the other hand, is insistent on getting his family back.

