Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Tyrese Gibson’s mother Priscilla Murray passed away on Monday after remaining in the ICU with Covid-19 and pneumonia for a week.

Taking to Instagram, the Fast and Furious star wrote heart-wrenching note to announce death of his beloved mother.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life,” he captioned the video of him holding his mum’s hand.

“My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her,” the 43-year-old actor continued.

“We as a family are broken and just can't believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens..” he added.

“From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother,” concluded Gibson.

Last week, the Morbius actor shared the news of her mother’s hospitalisation as he requested his fans to pray for her recovery.



