 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie delighted the royal fans with a stunning photo of her with husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate the Valentine’s Day.

Princess Eugenie, who is currently visiting California and was spotted with her first cousin Prince Harry enjoying Super Bowl together, took to Instagram and posted the sweet photo.

The Valentine’s Day photo of the princess and her husband has sent the royal fans into a frenzy.

She posted the picture with caption, “Happy Valentine's Day” followed by a heart and numerous cherry blossom emojis.

In the photo, the couple can be seen all smiling under a cherry blossom tree and surrounded by pink petals.

The photograph marks Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s fourth Valentine’s Day together since they got married in October 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the royal fans are speculating that Princess Eugenie and her husband celebrated the Valentine’s Day at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s residence in California after she was spotted enjoying the Super Bowl with the Duke in US.


More From Entertainment:

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance
Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return
Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué
Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day
Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day

Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply

Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply
Oscars 2022 hosts revealed

Oscars 2022 hosts revealed
Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note

Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Latest

view all