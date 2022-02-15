 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry got cosmetic procedure since meeting Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry was thought to have gotten a cosmetic procedure since meeting his now wife Meghan Markle.

According to general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Aneka Khaira, the Duke of Sussex’s teeth appear to have become more whiter as compared to his smile 10 years ago.

The dentist speculated that Prince Harry likely got a whitening treatment.

"As Prince Harry moved to the states his teeth appear significantly whiter, so he may have undergone some whitening treatment."

However, she added that the Duke is thought to have kept his natural teeth rather than opt for veneers, which is famously known as the Hollywood smile makeover.

"Typically the Hollywood smile makeover consists of veneers resulting in a brighter and whiter smile.

"Though it doesn’t appear Prince Harry has had veneers placed they do appear to have been whitened and additional bonding could have been placed.

"Looking closely at his teeth pre-USA they appear more yellow and display areas of chips and wear.

"Wear typically conveys evidence of clenching and/or grinding teeth.

"He may be wanting to reverse the signs of staining, wear and tear.

"As a teenager, Prince Harry had orthodontic treatment to align his teeth.

"Harry had a diastema, a central gap between the central incisors, pre-orthodontic treatment and subsequently remained after braces into adulthood.

"There is evidence of the gap being closed partially later into his adult life so Prince Harry may have had some bonding to reduce or close the gap."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez to buy Donald Trump's hotel

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez to buy Donald Trump's hotel
Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' following Holocaust controversy

Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' following Holocaust controversy
Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian as she takes to the runway at NYFW

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian as she takes to the runway at NYFW
Archie and Lilibet enjoying company of their royal cousin August in US

Archie and Lilibet enjoying company of their royal cousin August in US
Trevor Noah set to headline White House correspondents’ dinner

Trevor Noah set to headline White House correspondents’ dinner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked over offensive name for their dog

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked over offensive name for their dog
Offset gives special gift to Cardi B on Valentine's Day

Offset gives special gift to Cardi B on Valentine's Day
Travis Scott parties with Kim Kardasian look-alike on Valentine’s weekend

Travis Scott parties with Kim Kardasian look-alike on Valentine’s weekend
Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson to host American ‘Eurovision’

Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson to host American ‘Eurovision’
Julia Fox reveals how her life was ‘difficult and hectic’ with Kanye West

Julia Fox reveals how her life was ‘difficult and hectic’ with Kanye West
Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is 'overkill display' of his 'new life'

Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is 'overkill display' of his 'new life'

Prince William ALMOST went on Valentine's Day date with Britney Spears

Prince William ALMOST went on Valentine's Day date with Britney Spears

Latest

view all