Prince Harry got cosmetic procedure since meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was thought to have gotten a cosmetic procedure since meeting his now wife Meghan Markle.

According to general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Aneka Khaira, the Duke of Sussex’s teeth appear to have become more whiter as compared to his smile 10 years ago.

The dentist speculated that Prince Harry likely got a whitening treatment.

"As Prince Harry moved to the states his teeth appear significantly whiter, so he may have undergone some whitening treatment."

However, she added that the Duke is thought to have kept his natural teeth rather than opt for veneers, which is famously known as the Hollywood smile makeover.

"Typically the Hollywood smile makeover consists of veneers resulting in a brighter and whiter smile.

"Though it doesn’t appear Prince Harry has had veneers placed they do appear to have been whitened and additional bonding could have been placed.

"Looking closely at his teeth pre-USA they appear more yellow and display areas of chips and wear.

"Wear typically conveys evidence of clenching and/or grinding teeth.

"He may be wanting to reverse the signs of staining, wear and tear.

"As a teenager, Prince Harry had orthodontic treatment to align his teeth.

"Harry had a diastema, a central gap between the central incisors, pre-orthodontic treatment and subsequently remained after braces into adulthood.

"There is evidence of the gap being closed partially later into his adult life so Prince Harry may have had some bonding to reduce or close the gap."