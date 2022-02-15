‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating

West Side Story actors Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera confirmed their romance by unveiling a swoon-worthy Valentine's Day photo.

Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old actor dropped a photo of the lovebirds as they spent love-filled V-day.

“Committing valen-crimes,” she captioned the post.



Moreover, fans were also given a glimpse of the pair’s delicious Italian meal on IG Story



She wrote on the clip, “Saucy” as she went on to extend a wish towards her followers by writing, “Happy love day from me and mine" on a cute video.



The stars have been igniting romance rumours as they often leave fans swooning over their perfect chemistry with their gorgeous photos.



