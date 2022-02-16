Piers Morgan blasted for taking a dig at David Beckham's football career

Piers Morgan has landed in trouble with fellow Britons and football fans after mocking David Beckham's career.

Piers took the liberty to comment that Beckham was one of the most overrated players of his time as he lauded Rams player Odell Beckham Jr for his Super Bowl game.

"Great to watch a Beckham who can actually play football. #SuperBowl."



His jibe did not go well with Beckham's fans who were furious at the TV personality for making yet another controversial comment.

"You have no idea what you're talking about you silly little man. David Beckham is ten-times the man you are," one suggested.



"Oh here we go again! Piers is threatened by yet another man whose more successful than him," another added.



A third wrote: "You wish you were him."

TV presenter England icon Gary Lineker also went on to reply to Morgan's tweet, dubbing Beckham one of the finest.

"You might dislike him, for whatever reason, but David Beckham was a great footballer. One of our finest," he insisted to which Piers responded: "Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn't have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench."