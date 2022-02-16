BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans with Jimin’s Appendicitis Surgery, COVID-19 update

BTS’ J-Hope has officially taken matters into his own hands and decided to award fans with a highly anticipated health update regarding Jimin’s recovery following his multiple health scares.

For anyone still unversed, Jimin contracted covid-19 a few weeks ago and soon after, was wheeled into surgery for an Appendicitis surgery.

The update has been shared to Weverse and according to sources, it was revealed that the singer was rushed over because he began exhibiting symptoms such as abdominal pain and also a mild sore throat.

Following Jimin’s own initial update, J-Hope also shared an update of his own, that appears to have been shot candidly, during one of the boys’ check-ins.

In the photograph posted to Weverse, Jimin had on a black-and-white outfit with matching open-toed house spillers while J-Hope had on a white shirt but with a black jacket and similar pants.

Many fans rejoiced upon seeing their first-ever picture of recovering star.

The post also included a short but endearing caption meant to put ARMYs’ minds at ease and it read, [He] is very healthy.”

Once the photograph began circulating around social media another amusing anecdote began to emerge, with many admitting that they had initially mistaken Jimin to be a mannequin.



One even commented the same on the translated BTS Weverse Instagram page.

They wrote, “i thought it's jimin's statue because of how he is standing (laughing emoji)

While some were much more concerned over the possibility of Jimin pushing himself to get better, a select few couldn’t stop gushing over the way J-Hope smiled at Jimin and admitted, “Hobi is like that one older brother who is watching fondly his Lil brother saying ‘he is very healthy’”



