Mariah Carey receives love plea from ex-husband Nick Cannon in new song

Mariah Carey receives plea for love from ex-husband Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey has been dedicated a Valentine's Day by ex-husband Nick Cannon in a plea to get back together.

The rapper, who is currently expecting his eight child, has released a new song for Carey, hinting she is his one true love.

The track Alone dropped on February 14, talks about loving the 52-year-old from a distance since she already has a boyfriend, Brian Tanka.

"Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late," says the lyrics of the new song.



Nick Cannon and Mriah Carey share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.



"I'd been lyin' / I say I'm cool when I know I miss it/ I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at," he adds in the song.