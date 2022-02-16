Kim Kardashian’s fans await her response to Kanye West latest post

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s fans are eagerly awaiting her response to her ex Kanye West’s recent Instagram post.



The Donda singer took to Instagram and extended an olive branch to the mother of his four children with latest post.

Kanye West, 44, said, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.”

He further said, “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The rapper, over the last week, has been regularly posting on social media about Kim, their marriage and their children.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star has maintained a dignified silence and avoided directly responding to his comments.