Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reportedly settled sexual assault lawsuit for a whopping £12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros).



AFP, quoting the Daily Telegraph newspaper, reported that Andrew was to pay £10 million to Giuffre and £2 million to a charity for victims of sex trafficking.

The lawyer for Virginia Giuffre revealed on Tuesday that both parties had settled out of court, sparing Andrew the public humiliation of a trial. The details were not revealed.

Meanwhile, the British media reported that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles put ‘intense’ pressure’ on Prince Andrew to reach a ‘settlement in principle’ with Virginia Giuffre.

The settlement has raised questions of who is footing the bill for the cash-strapped prince, with the Telegraph reporting it would come from one of the private estates belonging to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, according to the AFP.