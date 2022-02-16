 
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reportedly settled sexual assault lawsuit for a whopping £12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros).

AFP, quoting the Daily Telegraph newspaper, reported that Andrew was to pay £10 million to Giuffre and £2 million to a charity for victims of sex trafficking.

The lawyer for Virginia Giuffre revealed on Tuesday that both parties had settled out of court, sparing Andrew the public humiliation of a trial. The details were not revealed.

Meanwhile, the British media reported that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles put ‘intense’ pressure’ on Prince Andrew to reach a ‘settlement in principle’ with Virginia Giuffre.

The settlement has raised questions of who is footing the bill for the cash-strapped prince, with the Telegraph reporting it would come from one of the private estates belonging to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, according to the AFP.

