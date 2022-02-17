 
entertainment
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers breakup, end engagement after one year

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have parted ways.

The NFL player and the Divergent star have broken up almost after a year of announcing their engagement. A source close to Rodgers has confirmed the split during conversation with PEOPLE.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," said the source "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

In late February 2021, Woodley talked about her engagement for the first time on television, while speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.  

The same year in March, Rodgers spoke fondly of Woodley. 

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he said at the time. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

