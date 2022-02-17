 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
HAHiba Anjum

BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis
BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis

BTS’ V has officially shared his first-ever post on the BTS fan community forum, in an effort to highlight just how ‘touched’ he is by the outpour of love and affection from fans.

The singer shared the post to Weverse and according and its translated caption reads, "I was touched by everyone’s posts."

The background post even included a catchy pun that is seen being featured on the egg carton, in front of him.

With his finger, covering the word ‘egg’ V took a photo with the words ‘touching’ visible and added another layer of adorableness to the already loving post.

Check it out below:

BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis

This post comes shortly after fans turned to the same community platform to send him loving notes, messages, wishes, prayers, and photographs to lift his spirits as he heals from home.

One post featured a cloud formation that appears to have created the shape of a whale as well as a caption that is translated as reading, "Hi, V. I'll take you to where you can be healthy. My daughter is taking a rest too. Let's fight together."

V didn’t fail to respond to his fans either, the singer made sure to share his respect and adoration for his loyal ARMYs with short but sweet replies, one of which hilariously comes as a reply to the same fan, and reads, "Oh saved".

BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star

Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star
Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report

Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report
BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots

BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame
Kanye West says he felt 'suicidal' during marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says he felt 'suicidal' during marriage with Kim Kardashian
Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'

Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'complicated' split is not 'surprising', says source

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'complicated' split is not 'surprising', says source
Kanye West begs God to keep him 'sane', deletes post later

Kanye West begs God to keep him 'sane', deletes post later
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers breakup, end engagement after one year

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers breakup, end engagement after one year
Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Thousands like Snoop Dogg's video of 'excited' Eminem

Thousands like Snoop Dogg's video of 'excited' Eminem

Why Meghan Markle chose not to attend Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Why Meghan Markle chose not to attend Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Latest

view all