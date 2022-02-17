BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis

BTS’ V has officially shared his first-ever post on the BTS fan community forum, in an effort to highlight just how ‘touched’ he is by the outpour of love and affection from fans.

The singer shared the post to Weverse and according and its translated caption reads, "I was touched by everyone’s posts."

The background post even included a catchy pun that is seen being featured on the egg carton, in front of him.

With his finger, covering the word ‘egg’ V took a photo with the words ‘touching’ visible and added another layer of adorableness to the already loving post.

Check it out below:

This post comes shortly after fans turned to the same community platform to send him loving notes, messages, wishes, prayers, and photographs to lift his spirits as he heals from home.

One post featured a cloud formation that appears to have created the shape of a whale as well as a caption that is translated as reading, "Hi, V. I'll take you to where you can be healthy. My daughter is taking a rest too. Let's fight together."

V didn’t fail to respond to his fans either, the singer made sure to share his respect and adoration for his loyal ARMYs with short but sweet replies, one of which hilariously comes as a reply to the same fan, and reads, "Oh saved".



