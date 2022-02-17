 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Prince Andrew is never allowed to say that he did not rape Virginia Giuffre as per a clause in his out of court settlement, reports Telegraph.

"Andrew is prevented from repeating his claims he has no recollection of meeting his accuser and has agreed to never again deny claims he sexually abused her," adds The Sun.

During a 2019 interview with BBC, the Duke of York adamantly denied meeting Ms Giuffre and also challenged the veracity of his famous photo with then 17-year-old accuser. In the photo, Andrew had his hand around  Ms Giuffre's waist at Ghislaine Maxwell's house.

After investigation and 72-hour long negotiations, Andrew decided to settle in he civil lawsuit out of court. The step is taken only a few months before Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

In the settlement documents, the Duke confessed that he "never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character" and that he recognised she had "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

