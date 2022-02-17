 
Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots

Keith Urban recalls the moment a number of panicked calls started coming in, wanting him to take up Adele’s spot in the Vegas Residency after her last-minute cancellation.

Urban began his conversation by recalling the exact moment he even learned of Adele’s decision to back out of the show, in a conversation with People (The TV Show).

He began the conversation by admitting, "We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it."

Before concluding he even gushed over the size of the stage and admitted that "I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."

