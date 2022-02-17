Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew’s plans for alternate lodgings after Virginia Giuffre settlement.



Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward began these speculations.

In her interview with GB News, she started off by admitting that “plenty of options” promise Prince Andrew a plethora of options.

In an effort to explain why she believes Prince Andrew would eagerly retreat into seclusion is because “He is damned whatever he does, I feel, he can't shake it off.”

“He hasn’t been able to prove he is innocent and he hasn’t been proven guilty, and that is how it will remain.”

“For the moment he can’t do anything, he certainly can’t reinvent himself straight away. He could go and live in Scotland for a year, but I don’t think he can reinvent himself yet."

During the course of her interview, Ms Seward also added, “Andrew has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted.”

“But I imagine a conversation where the Prince of Wales says 'we will help you, our mother and I will help you with this finance, but in return you have to really keep a low profile. 'No TV interviews, no magazine interviews, just completely quiet and disappear as much as you can'.”

Before concluding she also went on admit, “I think he will be at his father's memorial, which I think indeed he should be, but after that he should just not be seen.”