 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen overturned long-standing rule for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

File Footage 


The Queen was said to have forcefully stepped in to overturn a long-standing rule so that Prince William and Kate Middleton could change their son, Prince Louis’ name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018 and had named him Louis Arthur Charles.

Formally known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, the Queen had to pull some stings in order to ensure that he has his HRH title.

According to The Mirror, the HRH title was far from certain due to a rule that was established by King George V.

It was said that the king decided that only those that were closest to the top line of succession would be granted titles and that only the sovereign’s children would become a Prince or Princess.

This meant that any grandchildren born through the male line were included but great-grandchildren were not.

However, the Queen had overturned the rule for the sake of the Cambridges’ three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

More From Entertainment:

Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV

Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV
Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’
Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct

Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct
Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot

Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘forced’ into job of resetting Firm

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘forced’ into job of resetting Firm
Meghan Markle fans furious over Prince Andrew's 'return' to royal family

Meghan Markle fans furious over Prince Andrew's 'return' to royal family

BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world

BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world
Firm ‘starting to believe’ in Prince Andrew’s innocence? source

Firm ‘starting to believe’ in Prince Andrew’s innocence? source
Prince Andrew’s settlement ignites fury over ‘arrogant opportunist’ sentiments

Prince Andrew’s settlement ignites fury over ‘arrogant opportunist’ sentiments
Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’
Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend ‘cried’ during screening of ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend ‘cried’ during screening of ‘The Batman’
Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots

Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots

Latest

view all