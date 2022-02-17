Queen overturned long-standing rule for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids

File Footage





The Queen was said to have forcefully stepped in to overturn a long-standing rule so that Prince William and Kate Middleton could change their son, Prince Louis’ name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018 and had named him Louis Arthur Charles.

Formally known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, the Queen had to pull some stings in order to ensure that he has his HRH title.

According to The Mirror, the HRH title was far from certain due to a rule that was established by King George V.

It was said that the king decided that only those that were closest to the top line of succession would be granted titles and that only the sovereign’s children would become a Prince or Princess.

This meant that any grandchildren born through the male line were included but great-grandchildren were not.

However, the Queen had overturned the rule for the sake of the Cambridges’ three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.