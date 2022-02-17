Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Trey Songz has once again been accused of ‘brutal’ rape in a $20 million lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday

Trey Songz has once again been accused of ‘brutal’ rape in a $20 million lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, reported Page Six.

In court documents acquired by Page Six, the alleged victim claimed that she had an ‘occasionally sexual’ relationship with Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, however, he overstepped his boundaries and raped her on March 24, 2016.

She also claimed that she needed emergency medical care as a result of the sexual assault which she received at Providence Joseph Medical Center Emergency Care Unit at midnight on March 25 after her Uber driver saw her in ‘distress’ and rerouted her.

The victim, named ‘Jane Doe’ in the filing, further shared that she had ‘screamed in pain’ and ‘begged’ Songz to stop but he had turned into a ‘savage rapist’.

The woman also stated that she refrained to give Songz’s name to police investigating the case initially because she ‘feared for her life’ and was in shock.

Songz’s reps have denied the allegations and accused an attorney representing the case of ‘tampering with witness’.

This is far from being the first sexual assault allegation against Songz; just last month, he was accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.