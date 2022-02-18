 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

Bella Hadid on Thursday called out India and other countries for banning Muslim hijab.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel shared multiple news items from several countries and wrote, "In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India , Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours."

She added, "It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.

It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety. Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures. You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab. It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it. In regards to these new Bills that are either in the process of being passed , or have already."

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor was prominent among thousands of people who liked Bella's Instagram post.

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day
Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail

Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail
Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed
Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five
Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles

Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles
Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival
‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour
Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm

Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm
Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

Meghan Markle's pal says Prince Andrew 'taking no responsibility' amid settlement

Meghan Markle's pal says Prince Andrew 'taking no responsibility' amid settlement

Latest

view all