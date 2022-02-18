 
entertainment
Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history

Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history

Courteney Cox confesses she has witnessed multiple paranomal activities in the past.

Speaking to ET, the actress revealed that one of her previous homes was "absolutely haunted".

She began: "I didn't believe it at first until a situation happened and there was no way not to believe it as the UPS saw someone behind me and I'd heard enough."

The Friends alum is currently busy promoting her new comedy horror series Shining Vale.

She later revealed that she also experienced a horrific incident in England .

"I'm in England. How many people are old that die here. I'm in the stomping ground for ghosts!"

Shining Vale story line focuses on a couple who moves to a haunted small town in order to mend their marriage.

