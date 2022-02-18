Kanye West says Donda 2 won’t be available on Spotify or Apple music

US rapper Kanye West has announced that his eleventh studio album Donda 2 will not be available on Apple music, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube.



Kanye took to Instagram and said that Donda 2 will only be streaming on his own platform, the stem player.

The I Love It singer wrote, “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube.”

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own,” he further claimed.

In another post, he said “You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day.”

The Donda 2 is set to be released next week on February 22.