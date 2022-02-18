Prince Andrew 'slapped' FBI with no cooperation over Jeffrey Epstein

FileFootage

Prince Andrew is likely to be probed by FBI again in the light of his controversial friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



The Duke of York, who himself got him out of a civil sex abuse lawsuit this week, is allegedly still a "person of interest" to federal investigators.

The Duke agreed on a £12million payout to rape accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Lawyer Dr Ann Olivarius, who specialises in cases of civil litigation and sexual harassment, said: “There are no guarantees for Prince Andrew," adding that he could be questioned again.

“It may be the end of his dealings with Virginia Giuffre, but if the US authorities want to speak to him they will continue to pursue him. It remains a huge diplomatic issue and so far Prince Andrew has not been cooperative.”

Dr Olivarius added: “We know in 2018-2019 he has been approached by the FBI and by police and asked to cooperate.

“It is in the written record that he has refused to do so. It is quite an extraordinary thing for a prince, from a country we have a special relationship with allegedly, not to cooperate with a criminal investigation.”

She added: “It is arrogant, it is a slap in the face of the American judicial system and it doesn’t speak well for the monarchy.”