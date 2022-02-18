J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol

BTS rapper J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, rang in his 28th birthday with a live broadcast on February 18 as ARMY kept on bombarding the comment section with their hearties wishes.

The three youngest members of Septet, however, didn’t forget to make their band-mate's day even special as they left fans swooning over their adorable friendship when they all took their turns in wishing the Chicken Noodle Soup singer via phone call.

J-Hope's birthday 'Vlive' broadcast

As the birthday boy was busy interacting with his fans, V, real name Kim Ta-hyung, called Ho-seok to wish him a wonderful year ahead.

Although, the call didn’t go on for long, J-Hope updated fans on Winter Bear singer’s condition, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19.



Afterwards, the group’s youngest member Jungkook also delighted J-Hope when he called him during live broadcast to extend his wishes.

Moreover, the K-pop idol also shared with his fans that Jimin also called him earlier as he spilled the beans on the 26-year-old singer's new haircut.

The world famous K-pop group's leader RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, also shared J-Hope's photo on his Instagram story to wish him.

On the other hand, Jin has left internet in splits with his birthday present for Ho-seok. He sent him a golden shiny toilet cleaner!



