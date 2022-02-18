 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol
J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol

BTS rapper J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, rang in his 28th birthday with a live broadcast on February 18 as ARMY kept on bombarding the comment section with their hearties wishes.

The three youngest members of Septet, however, didn’t forget to make their band-mate's day even special as they left fans swooning over their adorable friendship when they all took their turns in wishing the Chicken Noodle Soup singer via phone call.

J-Hopes birthday Vlive broadcast
J-Hope's birthday 'Vlive' broadcast 

As the birthday boy was busy interacting with his fans, V, real name Kim Ta-hyung, called Ho-seok to wish him a wonderful year ahead. 

Although, the call didn’t go on for long, J-Hope updated fans on Winter Bear singer’s condition, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Afterwards, the group’s youngest member Jungkook also delighted J-Hope when he called him during live broadcast to extend his wishes.

Moreover, the K-pop idol also shared with his fans that Jimin also called him earlier as he spilled the beans on the 26-year-old singer's new haircut.

The world famous K-pop group's leader RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, also shared J-Hope's photo on his Instagram story to wish him.

J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol

On the other hand, Jin has left internet in splits with his birthday present for Ho-seok. He sent him a golden shiny toilet cleaner!


More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner explains ‘weird’ coincidence behind Kylie Jenner’s ‘222’ necklace

Kris Jenner explains ‘weird’ coincidence behind Kylie Jenner’s ‘222’ necklace
Hollywood sign changed to ‘Rams House’ after Super Bowl victory

Hollywood sign changed to ‘Rams House’ after Super Bowl victory
Prince Harry to face high court TODAY over UK security plea

Prince Harry to face high court TODAY over UK security plea
Nick Cannon speaks out about ‘heavy guilt’ over baby Zen’s death

Nick Cannon speaks out about ‘heavy guilt’ over baby Zen’s death
Prince Andrew 'slapped' FBI with no cooperation over Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew 'slapped' FBI with no cooperation over Jeffrey Epstein
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' won’t be available on Spotify or Apple music

Kanye West says 'Donda 2' won’t be available on Spotify or Apple music
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn
BTS’ J-Hope speaks out on his ‘overwhelming’ sadness: ‘I do have burdens’

BTS’ J-Hope speaks out on his ‘overwhelming’ sadness: ‘I do have burdens’
BTS’ J-Hope reveals impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’

BTS’ J-Hope reveals impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’
Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history

Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history
Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral

Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral

Latest

view all