J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol

Friday Feb 18, 2022
BTS rapper J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, rang in his 28th birthday with a live broadcast on February 18 as ARMY kept on bombarding the comment section with their hearties wishes.
The three youngest members of Septet, however, didn’t forget to make their band-mate's day even special as they left fans swooning over their adorable friendship when they all took their turns in wishing the Chicken Noodle Soup singer via phone call.
As the birthday boy was busy interacting with his fans, V, real name Kim Ta-hyung, called Ho-seok to wish him a wonderful year ahead.
Although, the call didn’t go on for long, J-Hope updated fans on Winter Bear singer’s condition, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19.
Afterwards, the group’s youngest member Jungkook also delighted J-Hope when he called him during live broadcast to extend his wishes.
Moreover, the K-pop idol also shared with his fans that Jimin also called him earlier as he spilled the beans on the 26-year-old singer's new haircut.
The world famous K-pop group's leader RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, also shared J-Hope's photo on his Instagram story to wish him.
On the other hand, Jin has left internet in splits with his birthday present for Ho-seok. He sent him a golden shiny toilet cleaner!