Friday Feb 18 2022
Prince Harry to face high court TODAY over UK security plea

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Prince Harry will face the high court to fight his case for security in the UK today, reports The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office for rejecting his request to security for himself and family if and when they visit the UK.

Harry, who was also denied request to pay for the Met Police from private funds, then went on to sue Her Majesty's government.

The Duke feels his private protection team from the US is not enough since they are not aware of the UK intelligence information that could keep him, wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet safe. He believes London visit otherwise 'would be very dangerous.'

"The Duke's case will be heard by Mr Justice Swift in London's High Court this morning - but Harry will not be attending in person," adds The Sun.

Harry is expected to return to UK with his family during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

