 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embarrassed over Archie's birth announcement

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

File Footage


Buckingham Palace left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarrassed when making not one but two errors when announcing news of their first child Archie.

The arrival of baby Archie saw palace officials create blunders amid confusions of his date of birth as well as who his parents were.

It was first announced on May 6, 2019 that Meghan was in labour however, the little one was already born with the Duchess of Sussex already at her home resting.

To make matters worse, the official website for the Royal Family also mentioned the wrong parents for Archie.

It was erroneously stated that Prince William and Kate Middleton were the new parents.

While the mistake was changed, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot it.

The statement said: "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6 May.

"He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne.

"Archie weighed 7lb 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s favourite food revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s favourite food revealed
Kensington Palace to exhibit rare fan photos of the royals. See them here!

Kensington Palace to exhibit rare fan photos of the royals. See them here!
BTS becomes the first Korean band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022

BTS becomes the first Korean band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022
Kristen Stewart says she constantly questioned where was Princess Diana's 'homie'

Kristen Stewart says she constantly questioned where was Princess Diana's 'homie'
Prince Harry told he 'looks like Prince Harry' in hilarious Super Bowl fan moment

Prince Harry told he 'looks like Prince Harry' in hilarious Super Bowl fan moment
Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to online trolls amid Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to online trolls amid Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'
‘Yellowstone’ actor Forrie J. Smith vows to not get vaccinated amid SAG Awards

‘Yellowstone’ actor Forrie J. Smith vows to not get vaccinated amid SAG Awards
Fans left saddened after TikTok famous cat Pot Roast passes away

Fans left saddened after TikTok famous cat Pot Roast passes away
Princess Esmeralda repeats her call for Belgium to ‘apologise’ for colonial past

Princess Esmeralda repeats her call for Belgium to ‘apologise’ for colonial past
Academy Awards make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for nominees and guests

Academy Awards make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for nominees and guests
Kris Jenner explains ‘weird’ coincidence behind Kylie Jenner’s ‘222’ necklace

Kris Jenner explains ‘weird’ coincidence behind Kylie Jenner’s ‘222’ necklace
Prince William ‘sick of tacky, factually incorrect portrayals’ of Diana in ‘Spencer’

Prince William ‘sick of tacky, factually incorrect portrayals’ of Diana in ‘Spencer’

Latest

view all