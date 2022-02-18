Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embarrassed over Archie's birth announcement

File Footage





Buckingham Palace left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarrassed when making not one but two errors when announcing news of their first child Archie.

The arrival of baby Archie saw palace officials create blunders amid confusions of his date of birth as well as who his parents were.

It was first announced on May 6, 2019 that Meghan was in labour however, the little one was already born with the Duchess of Sussex already at her home resting.

To make matters worse, the official website for the Royal Family also mentioned the wrong parents for Archie.

It was erroneously stated that Prince William and Kate Middleton were the new parents.

While the mistake was changed, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot it.

The statement said: "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6 May.

"He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne.

"Archie weighed 7lb 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."