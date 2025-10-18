 
Laurence Fishburne on 'The Matrix' iconic look

Laurence Fishburne recalls how he helped shape his look in 'The Matrix'

Web Desk
October 18, 2025

Laurence Fishburne reveals his input in 'The Matrix' look

Laurence Fishburne as rebel leader Morpheus has an iconic look in The Matrix. Now, in the recent interview, he looks back at how he helped in shaping it.

The star starts with raving about Kym Barrett, the fashion designer on the movie. "Kym Barrett did an incredible job. I mean, all the silhouettes she had, you know, they had designed, and they're gorgeous."

His character's futuristic appearance included a pair of sunglasses, which the John Wick star shared at New York Comic Con had his input in its crafting.

"In the storyboards, Morpheus' mask, I call it, the glasses were on. And the guy who was making them handed me the glasses, and they had stems on them," he remembers. 

"And I went, 'Those aren't the glasses.' He's like, 'What do you mean?' I was like, 'Look at the storyboard. There's no stems on those glasses.'"

He continues, "And he's like, 'Oh, how are we going to keep 'em on your face?' I was like, 'It's not my problem, son. That's why they look like that."

It's worth noting The Matrix franchise has three sequels, as its first movie was released in 1999.

