Friday Feb 18 2022
Prince Andrew ‘hoping’ settlement gets ‘quiet patronages’ reinstated: report

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Prince Andrew has reportedly decided to bide his time and ‘hopefully’ have some of his patronages reinstated ‘quietly’ since his lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre has ended on a settlement.

Royal expert Adam Helliker issued this speculator claim during his latest interview with The Sun.

There he began by explaining how the settlement "plays into Andrew's hands," since it has managed to "spare the Queen the gruelling details," of her son’s alleged actions

The expert also went on to note how this may prompt him to pin his hopes on a ‘quiet’ reinstatement of his patronages.

Because "I think he will see this as a kind of way to give it a year and take on a few quiet patronages."

Even though many of his fellow citizens are suspecting of his innocence because of his decision to settle, days after demanding trial.

As Mr Helliker’s explains, "in English law, it would have been seen by everyone else as 'If he really is innocent then why didn't he go to America to fight it."

