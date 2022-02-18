 
Friday Feb 18 2022
Experts award ‘urgent’ health update for Queen Elizabeth: ‘She struggles’

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s health scare about not being able to ‘get up’ sparks fan frenzy and anguish but finally experts have come forward to spill the beans.

Royal expert Russel Myers brought this claim to light while speaking with the Pod Save The Queen podcast.

His admission managed to calm the hearts of worried fans who took Queen Elizabeth’s earlier quip about being unable to ‘move too much’ quite seriously.

He began by admitting, "She looked very well, she looked very sprightly.”

"It was the day before when she was opening some of the artefacts from previous jubilees when she was sitting in the chair and the dog came in [...] she was sitting down so there were a few murmurs about the Queen not being up and about, that maybe she was struggling even though she looked quite well.”

"But the next day when she went into that engagement, meeting people from the local Sandringham community, she looked very, very sprightly which is of course much welcome news because of her health issues in the past,” he admitted before concluding.

