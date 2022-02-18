Kristen Stewart felt 'disloyal' playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'. Here’s why

Kristen Stewart revealed that she tried to enact Princess Diana's bulimia for 'Spencer' but was unable to

Kristen Stewart’s role as Princess Diana in Spencer landed her an Oscar nomination, however, the actress felt she was being disloyal to the Princess’ memory while portraying her.

Talking to Vanity Fair for their latest cover story, about the coveted role earlier, Stewart shared that she regretted one aspect of playing the iconic people’s princess; not being able to throw up while acting out Diana’s bulimia.

“I couldn't throw up on this movie, even when I really should have. I felt like absolute s— and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like…the idea of that was so untouchable,” she said.



The actress earlier revealed to The Daily Mail that she also wasn’t entirely happy about another aspect of the role and that was not being a mother like Diana was.

“I'm not a mom yet. It's the one part of playing her that I felt disloyal about,” said Stewart.