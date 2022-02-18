 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart felt 'disloyal' playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'. Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kristen Stewart revealed that she tried to enact Princess Dianas bulimia for Spencer but was unable to
Kristen Stewart revealed that she tried to enact Princess Diana's bulimia for 'Spencer' but was unable to

Kristen Stewart’s role as Princess Diana in Spencer landed her an Oscar nomination, however, the actress felt she was being disloyal to the Princess’ memory while portraying her.

Talking to Vanity Fair for their latest cover story, about the coveted role earlier, Stewart shared that she regretted one aspect of playing the iconic people’s princess; not being able to throw up while acting out Diana’s bulimia.

“I couldn't throw up on this movie, even when I really should have. I felt like absolute s— and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like…the idea of that was so untouchable,” she said. 

The actress earlier revealed to The Daily Mail that she also wasn’t entirely happy about another aspect of the role and that was not being a mother like Diana was.

“I'm not a mom yet. It's the one part of playing her that I felt disloyal about,” said Stewart. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal fans flabbergasted over Prince Louis' growth in new photo

Royal fans flabbergasted over Prince Louis' growth in new photo
Process to remove Prince Andrew's Duke of York title to begin

Process to remove Prince Andrew's Duke of York title to begin

Elliot Page working on personal memoire titled ‘Pageboy’

Elliot Page working on personal memoire titled ‘Pageboy’

Prince Harry feels 'unsafe' bringing his children to the UK, lawyers say

Prince Harry feels 'unsafe' bringing his children to the UK, lawyers say
Prince Harry’s lawyer tells court UK ‘will always be his home’

Prince Harry’s lawyer tells court UK ‘will always be his home’
Catwoman Zoë Kravitz set to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

Catwoman Zoë Kravitz set to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘at odds’ with Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘at odds’ with Prince George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Charles, Prince William working together to 'reform' monarchy

Prince Charles, Prince William working together to 'reform' monarchy

Experts award ‘urgent’ health update for Queen Elizabeth: ‘She struggles’

Experts award ‘urgent’ health update for Queen Elizabeth: ‘She struggles’
‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig thinks Queen Elizabeth is ‘very funny’

‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig thinks Queen Elizabeth is ‘very funny’
Prince Charles 'delighted' by Archie's sweet name during call with Harry, Meghan

Prince Charles 'delighted' by Archie's sweet name during call with Harry, Meghan
Kristen Stewart ‘unaware’ of Prince Harry, Meghan’s move to California

Kristen Stewart ‘unaware’ of Prince Harry, Meghan’s move to California

Latest

view all