Saturday Feb 19 2022
Comedian thinks Meghan and Harry snubbed him over a joke they didn't like

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Hardly a day goes by when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not discussed by the British press.

In a latest report, mailplus said that a TV comedian has been snubbed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after one of his jokes apparently didn't go down well with them.

According to the report, Ed Gamble fears the reason he hasn't been called back to the Royal Variety Performance is due to a joke he told in front of Meghan and Harry.

The 35-year-old comedian told mailplus.co.uk that "I made a joke about passing wind after eating roast dinner. After the show Meghan said: I'm glad you didn't eat a roast dinner before meeting me tonight". I haven't been invited back yet."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

