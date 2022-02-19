Niall Horan suffers 'extreme' illness during flight

Niall Horan spilled suffering an ‘extreme’ illness during a flight as he geared up to make a TV appearance on Late Late Show on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the One Direction alum expressed gratitude towards the flight crew for taking a good care of him when he fell sick.

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” he wrote.

The 28-year-old’s Tweet received a quick response from the airway’s official account.

“Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them,” the reply read.

However, the former X Factor contestant didn’t reveal his illness, reported a few days after he hit SoFi stadium in California to witness the enthralling Super Bowl between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Horan will be joining the talk show host virtually from Los Angeles.