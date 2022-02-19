Princess Eugenie could move to US for 'vibrant life' inspired by Prince Harry: Report

FileFootage

Prince Eugenie Super Bowl visits is having experts predict a future US move.



The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths believes that the Princess made a 'statement' when she sat with cousin Prince Harry during the game in LA.



"It does feel a bit like she was making a statement there by being pictured with Harry at the Superbowl.

"There is nowhere more likely she was going to get pictured, she was sat right next to him. It was a bit of a statement of 'Team Sussex'."

Host Jess King from MailPlus' Palace Confidential added: "And support for Harry when The Firm here is slightly running against him?"

Daily Mail features writer Guy Adams added that Eugenie indeed "is much friendlier with Harry than any of the other younger royals".

He continued: "They share Frogmore Cottage - on paper - when Harry is over here.

"I would be very interested to know if she and Harry just went to the Super Bowl, and she was just staying in LA.

"Or whether she has been on holiday there for a while and perhaps staying in Montecito."

Ms Griffiths responded: "She would be wise to consider a move to LA herself with what is going on in her home town of Windsor."

Mr Adams agreed: "If you are going to make a living as a royal, and not end up in difficulties, one of the best ways of doing that is in America, as her mother found out.

"She works in the art industry and there is a vibrant art industry in Los Angeles, so maybe she was putting out some feelers."