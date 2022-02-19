 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo of her two youngest children daughter Chicago and son Psalm.

On Friday, the SKIMS mogul sent the internet into a meltdown after dropping the picture of her little munchkins.

In the picture, the sibling duo is seen standing side-by-side on a park bench. Four-year-old Chicago could be seen adorably giving a hug and kiss on the forehead for her brother, who is two and a half year old.


For the day out, Psalm was seen clad in gray pants and a flannel while Chicago sported a Barbie t-shirt and pink shorts. Sharing the picture, Kardashian, 41, captioned it, "Chi & Psalm"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares Psalm and Chicago with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from last February. The two are also parents to daughter North, 8½, and son Saint, 6.

