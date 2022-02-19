 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut

BTS member Jungkook is making waves with his newly-launched song Stay Alive (prod. by Suga) as it has made the biggest debut streams on Spotify in the first week by any K-pop soloist.

On February 18, the much-loved song, which is an OST for the K-pop group's webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO, completed a week on the platform's Weekly Global Charts.

The track has landed on the 10th spot on the charts which makes it the highest-ranked song by a Korean artist this week.

Stay Alive has garnered a total of 18,807,862 filtered streams and it is the only Korean song to surpass 18 million counter after BLACKPINK Rosé's On The Ground and Lisa's LALISA.

However, the Euphoria hit-maker has left Lisa behind whose super-hit song had amassed 18,455,241 in its first week.

