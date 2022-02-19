Ed Sheeran 'detached from reality', says neighbours

Ed Sheeran is ‘detached from reality,’ says neighbors over Burial crypt clash

Ed Sheeran has clashed with his neighbours over an amazing reason.

The Thinking Out Loud singer wants to build a Burial crypt for himself on his estate and it’s safe to say that his neighbours are far from happy.

The singer plans to construct a two-story private chapel complete with a crypt on his 16-acre Framlingham, UK estate. He got it approved for construction in November, 2019.

However, an area resident, Anna Woods, has some objections. “I feel I must comment on this plan for a place of worship in a garden,” she said, as per SWNS report. “The area is well-served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area.”

“I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building. Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath, and now even the act of dying, be apart from the rest of us?” she added.

The 31-year-old singer’s plan is to include both a private chapel with stained glass windows and heating provided by an environmentally friend pump in his burial crypt. There will also be a brick, timber and concrete crypt in the perplexing construction.

The district council is yet to give the permission for the chamber; however, it looks like they will not have any issue with it.