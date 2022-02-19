 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell's little munchkin is doing big things for daddy as the X Factor judge revealed that his eight-year-old son Eric had a role in his engagement to Lauren Silverman.

Spilling the beans on the romantic Barbados proposal, the 62-year-old mogul said, "One hundred per cent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it."

Cowell was talking with Entertainment Tonight when he gave credits to the coronavirus pandemic for helping him make his mind to marry Silverman.

"I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways," he expressed. "Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it."

The Sun reported that Silverman had no idea that Cowell would pop the question during their getaway.

"She burst into tears - happy tears - and obviously said yes straight away," a source told the outlet. "Lauren has been Simon's rock over these past few years - supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple," it added.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut

BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut
Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here’s how

Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here’s how
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe
Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf

Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf
Kanye West’s objections ‘falling short’ as ‘ironclad prenup’ protects Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s objections ‘falling short’ as ‘ironclad prenup’ protects Kim Kardashian
J-Hope addresses the sadness behind some BTS songs

J-Hope addresses the sadness behind some BTS songs
Princess Eugenie could move to US for 'vibrant life' inspired by Prince Harry: Report

Princess Eugenie could move to US for 'vibrant life' inspired by Prince Harry: Report
Wendy Williams’ producers ‘livid’ over Instagram PR move: ‘Why not the show?’

Wendy Williams’ producers ‘livid’ over Instagram PR move: ‘Why not the show?’
Rob Kardashian makes shocking move in Blac Chyna assault lawsuit care

Rob Kardashian makes shocking move in Blac Chyna assault lawsuit care
Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev rejects playboy label: ‘I just met some girls’

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev rejects playboy label: ‘I just met some girls’
Chrissy Teigen shares a glimpse into the realities of mom life: ‘Why’d I do this’

Chrissy Teigen shares a glimpse into the realities of mom life: ‘Why’d I do this’
Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!

Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!

Latest

view all