 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry contradicted over private security bid: ‘He never offered to pay’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

The UK Home Office has officially spoken out regarding the ongoing rumours of Prince Harry having allegedly offered to foot the security bill of his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet during their trips back to the UK.

Matt Wilkinson, a Royal Correspondent at The Sun delivered this contradiction.

He penned it all a tweet that reads," "Last month after the Mail on Sunday broke the story, a spokesman for Harry responded with, 'the duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. 'That offer was dismissed'."

Later he explained that the Home Office had "strong words in response to Harry's claims he would fund private security."

"In documents handed to the court, the Home Office states Harry did not offer private funding when he returned in June 2021 or 'any of the pre-action correspondence which followed'."

Even Robert Palmer QC, acting for the Home Office spoke of the ongoing issue and explained, “Personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis.”

"Ravec does not make decisions on the provision of such security on the basis that any financial contribution could be sought or obtained to pay for it.”

They even went as far as to claim that Prince Harry’s offer to fund his own security was “notably not advanced to Ravec” at the time of his visit in June 2021.”

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'

Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'
Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics

Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics
Prince Andrew may attempt ‘rehabilitation’ with promise to fight human trafficking

Prince Andrew may attempt ‘rehabilitation’ with promise to fight human trafficking
Sarah Ferguson seen frazzled following Prince Andrew’s settlement

Sarah Ferguson seen frazzled following Prince Andrew’s settlement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned Netlfix ‘could pull the plug’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned Netlfix ‘could pull the plug’
Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell says son Eric, 8, coached him before proposal to Lauren Silverman
BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut

BTS’ Jungkook leaves BLACKPINK’s Lisa behind with biggest Spotify debut
Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here’s how

Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here’s how
Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pic of kids Chicago and Psalm, leaves internet in awe
Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf

Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf
Kanye West’s objections ‘falling short’ as ‘ironclad prenup’ protects Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s objections ‘falling short’ as ‘ironclad prenup’ protects Kim Kardashian
J-Hope addresses the sadness behind some BTS songs

J-Hope addresses the sadness behind some BTS songs

Latest

view all