Saturday Feb 19 2022
Lily James and Michael Shuman make their relationship social media official: see pics

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Lily James and Michael Shuman's rumored relationship is seemingly getting serious as the Baby Driver actor recently made it social media official.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Cinderella star dropped a series of jaw-dropping photos of her amidst the breathtakingly beautiful sunsets and romantic beach views.

However, it’s the sixth picture in the slide that’s been creating a buzz around James’ love-life as it features Queens of the Stone Age bassist, with his head turned away from the camera.

“Postcards from the edge,” wrote the actor alongside the post.

The rumoured couple sparked dating speculations in February last year after getting papped smooching outside a hotel.

On professional front, the 32-year-old actor is starring in Pam and Tommy – a Disney+ show which revolves around Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her now ex-husband Tommy Lee’s scandal when their explicit video got leaked.

Talking about her role, James told Rolling stone, “I felt the pressure of trying to do justice to this woman. What happened to her was so unprecedented and so wrong.”

