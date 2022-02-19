Andrew's case, Charles' charity scandal, Harry's absence upset the Queen?

The Royal Family has been in news for last couple of years due to the scandals that sparked speculations about the future of the monarchy.

The longest reigning monarch's relative absence from public engagements is also adding to the worries of the Britons and casting dark clouds on her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The 95-year-old, who held an in-person meeting with the official liaison between the sovereign and the armed forces on Wednesday, looked thinner in the picture.

Queen's die-hard fans have expressed their concern at how the 95-year-old monarch will be handling successive crises rocking the family.

According to some, Andrew's scandal, recently launched investigation into Prince Charles' charity and Prince Harry's decision to leave the royal family have somehow affected the health of the strong monarch.