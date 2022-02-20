Kanye West opposes daughter Chicago looking like a 'grown up' with makeup

Kanye West is objecting to daughter Chicago's pictures shared by a fan account.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the father-of-four shared a photo collage of his third offspring wearing makeup with piggy tails. In the picture, that was supposedly taken in one of Chi Chi's car rides, the four-year-old had donned a white pink t-shirt with matching a skirt.

"These pictures are too grown looking for my little girl," captioned alongside the since-deleted post.

Earlier, West had a social media brawl with estranged wife Kim Kardashian over eldest daughter North joining TikTok without his approval.