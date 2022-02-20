Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

British Queen Elizabeth II has finally received exciting news a few days after his son Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit.



The monarch expressed her excitement on social media after British women curlers won gold medal at the Beijing Olympics 2022.

Queen congratulated the team for their first gold medal in 20 years. Her message was tweeted with caption “Gold.”

“Congratulations @Team_Muirhead on winning @TeamGB’s first #curling gold medal in 20 years! What a fantastic end to #Beijing2022.”

Britain finally won Beijing Olympics gold on Sunday, the final day of the Games, as their women´s curling team thrashed Japan 10-3.