Sunday Feb 20 2022
Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian enjoyed her day out with daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West. The model turned to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse from the ‘girls day’ out.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a series of adorable selfies from an afternoon outing with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson and 4-year-old niece Chicago West.

In the shared snaps, Khloe, 37, posed a pout face with True and Chicago. She captioned the photo, "Girls day."

For the outing, the TV star opted for a black sleeveless top and paired her oversized dark shades and large hoop earrings to finish the look.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago Tristan apologized to Khloe for fathering a child with another woman while he was still with her.

The former couple had an on-off relationship that lasted for nearly five-years. 

