Sunday Feb 20 2022
Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Prince Harry would have taken help from cousin Princess Eugenie during their time together in the US.

The daughter of Prince Andrew, who is currently on a vacation with her family, was also spotted with estranged Prince Harry during Super Bowl.

Royal author Phil Dampier calculates the duo might also have talked about Harry's rift with the royal family and the 'wise' Eugenie would have adviced him to smooth things over.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Dampier said: "They’ve always got on very well and been very close.

“If there is going to be an emissary, or an intermediary, between Harry and the Royal Family back home, she could well fit the bill."

He went on to claim: “I’m sure when they met in LA, they would have talked about the situation – and I’m sure she’ll be trying to smooth things over.

"She could be one of the ways whereby tentative steps could be taken to try and heal the rift."

In the biography Finding Freedom Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand highlighted the closeness between Harry and Eugenie: "Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections.

“Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun.

"Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends said that she gives great advice and has always been ‘beyond wise’ for her years.”

