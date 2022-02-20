 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9
Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

Comedian Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shared his long term family plans as well as his intentions for a possible baby number nine.

The host addressed it all while interviewing with Dr. Laura Berman, on The Language of Love podcast.

He started by saying, "I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore. Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids."

This announcement comes shortly after his pregnancy announcement for baby no. 8. came alongside model Bre Tiesi, barely a month after his 5-month-old infant Zen passed away from a brain tumour.

During the interview, he also rubbished rumours and admitted that all his pregnancies, were made right alongside the mothers, and were joint decisions.

"I'm going to take full responsibility," Cannon went on to say. "because one, I value everything about me so much."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason
Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports

Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports
Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US

Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US
‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming

‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics
Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence

Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence
Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare
Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source

Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source

Latest

view all