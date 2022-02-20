Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

Comedian Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shared his long term family plans as well as his intentions for a possible baby number nine.

The host addressed it all while interviewing with Dr. Laura Berman, on The Language of Love podcast.

He started by saying, "I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore. Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids."

This announcement comes shortly after his pregnancy announcement for baby no. 8. came alongside model Bre Tiesi, barely a month after his 5-month-old infant Zen passed away from a brain tumour.

During the interview, he also rubbished rumours and admitted that all his pregnancies, were made right alongside the mothers, and were joint decisions.

"I'm going to take full responsibility," Cannon went on to say. "because one, I value everything about me so much."