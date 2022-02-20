BTS’ V shares advice for ARMYs feeling bored in covid-19 isolation

BTS’ V has just offered a covid-19 positive ARMY the best possible advice to spend time in quarantine without feeling bored.

The advice has been shared to the Weverse community platform forum and includes options on how to spend time without feeling bored while someone is stuck at home.

The conversation began when an ARMY messaged him, asking for advice since, “ I’m in quarantine..What should I do in order to spend time?..I have nothing to do at home”.

Being as prompt as ever V started off by detailing some options and wrote, “For me um.. Watching movies, turn on the music, enjoy of thinking, sleeping, play some games and have a nap Kinda like that And time flies very fast??”

Check it out below:



