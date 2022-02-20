Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?

 
Queens Platinum Jubilee year will become another annus horribilis for her?

Queen Elizabeth, who has caught coronavirus, is enduring a host of difficulties ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 95-year-old monarch is facing personal turmoil amid a growing number of royal crises in 2022 - which was meant to be the year of celebrations for the Queen and the entire royal family.

Peter Hunt, a royal correspondent, told the a news agency: “So far, it’s been a year of considerable challenge rather than celebration. The Queen is noticeably frailer.

“Prince Charles is likely to be interviewed as part of a criminal investigation into an alleged cash for honours scandal and Prince Andrew is paying millions of pounds to a woman he says he has no recollection of ever meeting. These are problems for the monarchy that won’t just disappear overnight.”

Some royal fans and experts are speculating that 2022 will become another “annus horribilis” for the Queen.

The annus horribilis of 1992 saw the Princess Royal divorce, the Duke and Duchess of York separate, the Prince and Princess of Wales split up and Windsor Castle catch fire.

The Queen has been standing with her people for last 70 years, and also doing her best to protect the reputation of the royal family, but her own loved ones are, somehow, adding to the Queen's worries with their uncontrolled behaviors and gestures.

