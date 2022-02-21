British royals’ harsh work schedule exposed by ex-butler: report

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has shed some light on the gruelling schedule of senior members of the Firm.

He explained the ‘punishing’ schedule by admitting that senior royals “didn’t really do the kind of down-time that we do.”

According to Express UK, he also admitted, “That was the thing that amazed me, how much they worked. They worked from start to finish. By the time they finished official dinners, for example, it was about 10.30 pm-11 pm at night."

He also went on to say, "I would often then see Prince Charles go back to his desk and carry on working. They didn’t really do the kind of downtime that we do. I think that’s what people don’t get.”

“I used to think it would be amazing to be a royal, what an amazing lifestyle. And it’s not because it literally works every hour of every day.”