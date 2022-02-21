 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
Royals faced with 'cold hard reality' following Queen's Covid-19 diagnosis

Monday Feb 21, 2022

File Footage 


The Queen's Covid-19 diagnosis is said to make the the royal family face their "cold hard reality", an expert said.

In what is said to be the monarch’s most tumultuous time the Queen faced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting, Prince Philip’s death and the recent sexual abuse scandal that engulfed Prince Andrew.

As per royal expert Daniela Elser, news of the Queen contracting Covid-19 has made it apparent that the stability of the throne has become increasingly difficult and that the public image has become questionable.

She said: "Buckingham Palace might be resolutely intent on projecting an image of a united royal family cheerily getting on with the job – but that blithe optimism looks like it’s increasingly flying in the face of cold hard reality."

She added: "This whole situation highlights what is only going to become a more pressing and painful headache for the royal house, which is, how to manage news about Her Majesty’s health."

