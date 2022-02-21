Official makes bombshell revelation in Alec Baldwin’s fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin may have not pulled the trigger on shot that killed Halyna Hutchins on the sets of his film Rust

Actor Alec Baldwin may have not pulled the trigger on the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of his film Rust, a New Mexico attorney has suggested.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was intrigued by Baldwin’s claim that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that fired the shot, and explained how the accident could’ve happened.

“You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it. So, you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock, and then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet,” she said.

Baldwin, in an interview with ABC in December, said that he only pulled back the hammer of the gun and never pulled the trigger.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he had said.

Carmack-Altwies shared that she had launched an ‘unofficial’ investigation of her own to test Baldwin’s claims, and with the help of her investigators, tested an unloaded old revolver in an empty room.

She claimed that the test revealed that the hammer can cause a live round to fire without the trigger being pulled.

It is pertinent to mention that results of an official FBI investigation are still pending.