Drake's son Adonis paints the canvas after acing French speaking skills: see pic

Monday Feb 21, 2022
Drake and Sophie Brussaux's son Adonis, 4, is blessed with many talents as he continues leaving fans awe-struck with his artistic skills.
Just a few weeks after teaching his father some French, the little boy is now trying his bands with paints.
Taking to Instagram, the little munchkin’s mother shared a short video on her Story in which Adonis can be seen dressed up in his pyjamas while his curly hairs are tied up in cornrow-style braids as he’s focused on his crafts.
In January, the God’s Plan rapper dropped a video on his feed as he spent some gleeful time with his kid.
The video soon went viral as fans were amused to see Adonis teaching the hip-hop star some French in a most adorable yet hilarious way possible.